Kia launches four new variants of Sonet SUV with sunroof. Check prices

Kia has updated the Sonet sub-compact SUV lineup with the introduction of four new variants. The Korean auto giant has added two new entry level and mid level variants to the SUV that was launched only three months ago. These new variants, called the HTE(O) and HTK(O), have been introduced with both petrol and diesel engines. The price of these variants starts from ₹8.19 lakh (ex-showroom), around ₹19,000 costlier than the entry-level variant of the sub-compact SUV.

The update in the Sonet comes close to the heels of Kia refreshing the lineup of Carens and Seltos recently. The carmaker has introduced new features in these variants to offer more value to customers. For instance, the introduction of a sunroof, one of the most sought-after features among Indian customers, has been added to these variants at a price that is most affordable among any SUV in its segment.

The HTE(O) and HTK(O) variants will be available with both the 1.2-litre petrol engine and the 1.5 CRDi diesel unit. The petrol engine, which comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox, can churn out 81 bhp of power and offers 115 Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine can generate 114 bhp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to three choices of gearbox, including a six-speed manual, a six-speed iMT and a six-speed AT unit.

Besides adding sunroof, Kia has also equipped the HTK(O) variant with LED connected taillights, automatic climate control and rear defogger features. Kia has also enhanced the feature list on variants like the GTX+ and HTX+. These variants now get feature like controlling all windows from driver seat. The HTE and HTK variants now have more choice of exterior colour which include Aurora Black Pearl, Imperial Blue and Pewter Olive.

Kia Sonet SUV prices start from ₹8 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹15.75 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end X-Line variant which comes powered by the diesel unit as well as a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. The SUV competes with the likes of Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV300 among other sub-compact SUVs in the segment.

