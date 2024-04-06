Kia Sonet with sunroof becomes more affordable

Kia has revamped the variant lineup of the Sonet for 2024.
The compact SUV will now be sold in 23 variants.
There are two new variants on offer - HTE(O) and HTK(O) in Petrol and Diesel powertrains
Newly introduced HTE(O) variants get a sunroof
The HTK(O) offers a sunroof along with LED Connected Taillamps, Fully Automatic Temperature Control (FATC) and Rear Defogger
Kia has also added more features to the variants.
The GTX+ and HTX+ now comes with All windows Up/Down Safety.
The HTE and HTK variants are now offered in three new colours - Aurora Black, Imperial Blue and Pewter Olive
The HTK+ variant will now also be offered in Pearl White instead of Clear White.