Kia India on Monday has announced that it has sold 11,050 units in the Indian market in May 2021. The automaker has sold 6,627 units of Sonet sub-compact SUV. Kia India claims that the Sonet sub-compact SUV has contributed the most to its overall sales in May 2021.

Kia India's first product in India, the Seltos SUV has registered 4,277 units in May 2021.

Kia is one of the youngest auto brands in India. But, it has garnered a pretty good response within a short span of time since its arrival in India. Kia India currently sells models like Seltos, Sonet and Carnival MPV.

Kia India introduced the refreshed Seltos and Sonet SUV at the beginning of last month. The updated versions of these SUVs have helped the automaker in posting sales growth.

Kia India first launched the Seltos SUV in India that competes with rivals like Hyundai Creta. The Kia Seltos soon became one of the bestselling models in the SUV segment. Sonet too has grabbed a lot of attention shortly after its arrival.

Commenting on the sales performance in May 2021, Tae-Jin Park, Chief Sales and Business Strategy Officer, Kia India, has said that the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic made things tough for all businesses and the automobile industry was no exception, as its normal business operations got disturbed.

"In these tough times the relentless efforts of our teams and partners enabled Kia India to achieve its highest ever market share of 10.7%. We are confident that the need for personal mobility and pent-up demand will drive the recovery for the entire industry in the months to come," Park further added.

Hardeep Singh Brar, Vice President and Head of Marketing & Sales, Kia India, said that Kia India is receiving a good response for the recently launched refreshed Seltos and Sonet. "It is noteworthy that both Sonet and Seltos are amongst the top 10 most sold cars and Kia India has already crossed consolidated sales of 2.67 lakh vehicles this month within just 22 months of the start of sales in India," he further added.