Jim Sarbh gets a BMW 6-Series GT in his garage

Bollywood actor Jim Sarbh has purchased a swanky new BMW 6-Series GT. He got the delivery of the shiny black luxury car that is based on the 6-Series sedan and is available in India at a price ranging between 83.21 lakh and 87.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The BMW 6-Series GT is available in only one diesel variant as the automaker discontinued other variants recently. Hence, it can be assumed that the actor has purchased the diesel model.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 30 May 2023, 10:14 AM
The BMW 6-Series GT becomes the latest addition to the cars Jim Sarbh owns. (Image: Infinity Motors)

Like many other Bollywood celebrities, Jim Sarbh too is known for his love for cars. The versatile actor already owns a BMW car and a Honda City as well, which he drives in and around the city. The new BMW 6-Series GT comes as the latest addition to that lineup. Besides this, Sarbh has been the brand ambassador of the Kia Carnival as well.

BMW has recently rejigged its 6-Series GT lineup in India. The German luxury car brand discontinued the 6-Series GT's three variants a few weeks ago, namely the 620d Luxury Line, 630i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition, and the 630d M Sport. Following this revision in the product lineup, the BMW 6-Series GT is not available in a single variant, which is the 620d M Sport guise. This version is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine that pumps out 190 bhp of peak power and 400 Nm of maximum torque. Transmission duties are taken care of by an eight-speed automatic gearbox. When compared to the now discontinued 630i variant, the existing 620d M Sport variant of the car misses out only on the launch control feature, while the remaining features are the same.

Meanwhile, the luxury car manufacturer launched its all-new BMW Z4 facelift in India just a few days ago, which is priced at 89.30 lakh (ex-showroom). This updated version of the two-door convertible sports car comes with minor updates inside and out.

First Published Date: 30 May 2023, 10:14 AM IST
