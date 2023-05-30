Jim Sarbh gets a BMW 6-Series GT in his garage

Bollywood actor Jim Sarbh has purchased a swanky new BMW 6-Series GT. He got the delivery of the shiny black luxury car that is based on the 6-Series sedan and is available in India at a price ranging between ₹83.21 lakh and ₹87.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The BMW 6-Series GT is available in only one diesel variant as the automaker discontinued other variants recently. Hence, it can be assumed that the actor has purchased the diesel model.

Like many other Bollywood celebrities, Jim Sarbh too is known for his love for cars. The versatile actor already owns a BMW car and a Honda City as well, which he drives in and around the city. The new BMW 6-Series GT comes as the latest addition to that lineup. Besides this, Sarbh has been the brand ambassador of the Kia Carnival as well.

Also Read : Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover gift their daughter a swanky new Audi Q7

BMW has recently rejigged its 6-Series GT lineup in India. The German luxury car brand discontinued the 6-Series GT's three variants a few weeks ago, namely the 620d Luxury Line, 630i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition, and the 630d M Sport. Following this revision in the product lineup, the BMW 6-Series GT is not available in a single variant, which is the 620d M Sport guise. This version is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine that pumps out 190 bhp of peak power and 400 Nm of maximum torque. Transmission duties are taken care of by an eight-speed automatic gearbox. When compared to the now discontinued 630i variant, the existing 620d M Sport variant of the car misses out only on the launch control feature, while the remaining features are the same.

Meanwhile, the luxury car manufacturer launched its all-new BMW Z4 facelift in India just a few days ago, which is priced at ₹89.30 lakh (ex-showroom). This updated version of the two-door convertible sports car comes with minor updates inside and out.

First Published Date: