2021 Jeep Compass breaks cover, gets styling updates and an all-new cabin

After much anticipation, Jeep Compass 2021 was officially - and finally - unveiled for the Indian car market on Thursday. The SUV is expected to be launched towards the end of January with FCA India confirming that this is also when customer test drives across the nation will start.

But why exactly is FCA India upbeat about the prospects of Compass 2021? First launched around three years back, Compass came about as a comparatively affordable offering - when compared to the other cars Jeep has in India - and had the looks and off-road capabilities to match its lucrative price point. Rivals have upped their respective game in the ensuing years but Compass 2021 is hoping to hit back and hit back hard. "We have now raised the bar, making the New Jeep Compass an even more compelling proposition, and one that incorporates customer feedback," says Partha Datta, President and Managing Director, FCA India. "The New Compass package offers an all-new level of sophistication, passenger comfort, technology and user experience while remaining true to its Jeep DNA."

Compass 2021 is aiming to reclaim ground lost to rivals like Creta, Seltos and Harrier in the recent past.

Styling remains one of the several key elements on the Compass and the 2021 edition, while continuing with its seven-slot grille and trapezoidal wheel arches, gets headlight units with reflectors and LED projectors. But the inside is where the bulk of the updates really are at.

(Check out more pics of Jeep Compass 2021 here)

The cabin of Compass 2021 has been reworked significantly with more features also being added. The SUV now gets a mid bolster piece surrounded by metal brow for a more aesthetic appearance. The dashboard design has been updated and has a horizontal emphasis. Customers can choose between dual-tone and full black combinations in leather and fabric upholstery, depending on the selection of trim and variant.

A 10.1 inch touchscreen display sits on top of a reworked dashboard which has a horizontal emphasis.

The car maker also adds that convenient storage options all over make it a passenger-friendly vehicle.

In terms of features, the updated Compass gets a 10.1-inch high-definition display with UConnect-5 system. There's provision for wiresless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connection while the content screen can be accessed from the buttons on the steering wheel. Interestinly, FCA India states that in all, passengers can enjoy more than 20 inches of digital screen space.

Then there's a 360-degree remote camera, cruise control and a button-operated powerlift gate. The safety and security list, in fact, includes more than 50 features like Electronic parking brake, Hill hold and hill descent control, SelecTerrain 4x4 system, six airbags, panic brake assist, rainy brake support, among othe