Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars Is this concept SUV yet another Chinese copycat?

Is this concept SUV yet another Chinese copycat?

Chery’s Jetour T-X Concept SUV appears like a blend between a Ford Bronco and a Land Rover Defender.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 16 Jan 2022, 04:44 PM
The front profile of the Jetour T-X concept SUV appears to take been taken from Ford Bronco, while the side profile and rear look like taken inspiration from the Land Rover Defender. (Image: Xincheping)

Chery Holding Group-owned Jetour has revealed a rugged concept SUV christened as T-X, which looks like a mishmash between Ford Bronco and Land Rover Defender. The front profile of the Jetour T-X concept SUV appears to take been taken from Ford Bronco, while the side profile and rear look like taken inspiration from the Land Rover Defender.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Land Rover Defender
1997 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 76.57 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Ford Figo
1194 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mercedes-benz Gle
1950 cc|Diesel|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 77.25 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
1997 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 79.87 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Land Rover Discovery
1997 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 88.06 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Volvo Xc90
1969 cc|Diesel|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 88.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

(Also Read: These tiny Land Rover Defender scale models look cute, lacks details though)

The concept SUV previews the upcoming Jetour TX series of production SUVs. The tough-looking concept SUV gets illuminated Jetour lettering on the front grille, LED headlamps, boxy fenders, blacked-out pillars, chunky black bumpers, and A/T tires. The yellow accents and the roof rack with integrated LEDs lights enhance the concept SUV adventurous characteristics.

Chinese automakers have long been accused of stealing and copying the design of other global automakers. The latest Jetour T-X concept SUV looks like the latest addition to the list. Expect the production version of this off-roader to come carrying similar styling. The concept is also featuring adaptive suspension and an all-wheel-drive system with a differential lock.

With the all-black windows, the Jetour T-X appears to be a static full-scale prototype developed for showcasing purposes. This means this concept SUV doesn’t have an interior or a functional powertrain.

Jetour claims that the T-X is based on the auto brand's new Kunlun platform that has been developed by Chery. The production SUV would receive the automaker's Kunpeng plug-in hybrid powertrain. The SUV is claimed to be capable of running a combined range of 1,000 km. Also, it will have an average fuel consumption of just 1.0 lt/100km.

The SUV is expected to enter production sometime in 2023. It plans to launch one or two new models every year in the SUV, pickup and MPV segments.

First Published Date: 16 Jan 2022, 04:44 PM IST
TAGS: Land Rover Land Rover Defender Ford Ford Bronco SUV
Related Stories
2022 Honda HR-V teased. Is this the SUV India needs too?
14 Jan 2022
Hyundai Mobis showcases concept vehicles with 90-degree rotating wheels at CES
09 Jan 2022
Renault reveals more features of its upcoming Austral SUV
10 Jan 2022
This Nissan Leaf NGR concept envisions a vehicle for youth in 2040
16 Jan 2022
Lexus NX PHEV Offroad concept to debut at Tokyo Auto Salon
14 Jan 2022
Volkswagen sells more than 70,000 EVs in China in 2021, misses targets
11 Jan 2022
New Volvo electric SUV to drive autonomously on the highways: Details here
11 Jan 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS