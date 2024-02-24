India’s first Ferrari Purosangue luxury SUV delivered in Bengaluru

The first-ever Ferrari Purosangue luxury performance SUV has made its way to India, just months after global deliveries commenced. India’s first Purosangue was recently delivered to its owner in Bengaluru, bringing the Italian SUV to our shores in a rather record time. The Ferrari Purosangue made its global debut in 2022 as the Italian marquee brand’s first four-door, four-seater SUV, marking a new era for the automaker.

The very first example of the Ferrari Purosangue arrives in the Nero Daytona black shade with blacked-out wheels with a carbon centre cap. The cabin is finished in an Iroko interior making for a nice contrast to the all-black exterior. The red brake calipers aren't hard to miss.

Also Read : Actor Dulquer Salmaan brings home the firecracker Ferrari 296 GTB this Diwali

Ferrari refrains from classifying the Purosangue as an SUV. The performance offering is a Ferrari sportscar on stilts with a low-slung roof while embodying key design elements like the long bonnet, coupe roofline, and short overhangs. The higher 180 mm ground clearance though makes it distinctively different from the traditional two-door Ferrari. The SUV also gets an extra set of doors to access the second row with the rear doors hinged at the rear, providing access to the two individual rear seats that can be adjusted for position and recline.

The Ferrari Purosangue brings a thoroughbred Italian engine under the bonnet. The front-engined model draws power from a new 6.5-litre 65-degree, naturally-aspirated V12 engine tuned for 715 bhp at 7,750 rpm and 716 Nm of peak torque at 6,250 rpm. Power goes to all four wheels via a 2-speed power transmission unit and an 8-speed DCT rear-set dual-clutch transmission.

The Ferrari Purosangue's cabin gets a four-seater set-up with an extra set of doors, making it the most practical car from the Italian brand

All that power and torque is needed to lug the 2,033 kg (dry) Purosangue that can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 3.3 seconds, while 0-200 kmph will come up in 10.6 seconds. The top speed is over 310 kmph. The performance SUV comes with carbon ceramic brakes as standard. Other highlights include an active suspension, torque vectoring at the front axle, an e-differential at the back and a four-wheel steering that makes the rear wheels turn independently of each other.

There’s no official word yet on the price of the Ferrari Purosangue but the asking price is said to be from ₹6 crore (ex-showroom) onwards before the options kick in. That said, this, we expect, is only the start of the many Purosangues making it to the Indian shores in the coming months. It is Ferrari’s most practical car ever and will compete in the high-performance SUV space against the Bentley Bentayga, Aston Martin DBX, Maserati Levante Trofeo, and Lamborghini Urus Performante.

First Published Date: