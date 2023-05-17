Besides the suave exterior the luxury SUV gets a cabin portraying epitome of luxury
Available at a starting price of $108,895, the SUV gets a bespoke SV service offering plethora of customisation options
Inside the cabin, the new Range R%over SV gets a relatively clean yet plush look with premium materials
First noticeable thing is a massive 13.1-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system complementing a fully digital instrument cluster
Centre console of the car looks clean with no visible buttons, as the infotainment system takes care of those functionality
Land Rover says the centre console can be customised with optional materials and colour themes as per the owner's preference
The neat-looking centre console houses the gear shifter, start-stop button and an wireless mobile charging pad
New Range Rover SV's plush bucket seats offer ample comfort and luxurious experience
The car comes with technology allowing the driver to check exterior and interior air quality from the infotainment display
Being a hybrid car, the new Range Rover SV's battery charging status can be checked from the infotainment system only