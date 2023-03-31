Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars News India Made Citroen C3 Sets Off For Exports To Foreign Shores

India-made Citroen C3 sets off for exports to foreign shores

Citroen, one of the newer players in the Indian car market, announced on Friday that its first batch of Made-in-India C3 cars have set off for exports to foreign shores. The C3 units were dispatched from Kamarajar Port in Tamil Nadu for markets in the ASEAN and Africa region.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 31 Mar 2023, 12:48 PM
Follow us on:
The Citroen C3 is the second model from the French manufacturer in India, after C5 Aircross.

Citroen made its India debut back in April of 2021 with the C5 Aircross SUV. The French manufacturer followed this up with the launch of the C3 hatchback and introduced the all-electric version of the vehicle - eC3 - earlier this year. While the C5 Aircross - updated earlier this year as well, is a premium offering, it is the Citroen C3 that is the mass-market option from the brand.

The Citroen C3 is powered by two engine options - a a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that delivers 81 bhp of maximum power and 115 Nm of peak torque, and a 1.2-litre turbocharged unit that generates 109 bhp of power and 190 Nm of torque. There is no automatic gearbox but two manual sticks on offer.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Citroen C3
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.8 kmpl | 80 bhp
₹5.7 - 8.05 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Citroen C5 Aircross
1997 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 18.6 kmpl
₹30.3 - 32.3 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
DISCONTINUED
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.74 kmpl
₹5.83 - 10 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare View Details
Maruti Suzuki Swift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 23.2 kmpl
₹5.84 - 8.68 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 23.26 kmpl
₹5.89 - 9.09 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Mahindra E20 Nxt
 
₹6 - 8 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Watch: Citroen C3: First Drive Review

The model at first launch was introduced at 5.70 lakh (ex-showroom). It has now been updated to meet BS6 Stage II and OBD2 norms, and pricing has been revised with base price now at 6.16 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end Feel Vibe dual tone Turbo variant now costs 8.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 31 Mar 2023, 12:45 PM IST
TAGS: C5 Aircross C3 Citroen Citroen C3
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS