In pics: Porsche 911 GT3 R race car looks beautiful, but it is a mean machine
Porsche 911 GT3 R gets power from a retuned 4.2-litre flat-six engine that is tilted 5.5 degrees towards the front.
Porsche 911 GT3 R is based on the 992 generation model.
The sportscar comes with a rear wing that gets a swan-neck mount.
The car gets a red front splitter blended with the black body. Also, the swept back headlamps come sporting LED units.
Porsche 911 GT3 R is equipped with a shock absorber that comes with four-step adjustability.
Porsche 911 GT3 R is set for track debut in 2023.
The cockpit gets a new steering wheel ensuring better driveability.
Porsche 911 GT3 R gets a dual-exhaust setup positioned at the rear diffuser.
The car features a black and contrasting red colour theme.
First Published Date: 31 Jul 2022, 10:42 AM IST
