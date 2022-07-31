HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News In Pics: Porsche 911 Gt3 R Race Car Looks Beautiful, But It Is A Mean Machine

In pics: Porsche 911 GT3 R race car looks beautiful, but it is a mean machine

Porsche 911 GT3 R gets power from a retuned 4.2-litre flat-six engine that is tilted 5.5 degrees towards the front.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Jul 2022, 10:42 AM
Porsche 911 GT3 R is based on the 992 generation model.
1/8
Porsche 911 GT3 R is based on the 992 generation model.
Porsche 911 GT3 R is based on the 992 generation model.
Porsche 911 GT3 R is based on the 992 generation model.
The sportscar comes with a rear wing that gets a swan-neck mount.
2/8
The sportscar comes with a rear wing that gets a swan-neck mount.
The sportscar comes with a rear wing that gets a swan-neck mount.
The sportscar comes with a rear wing that gets a swan-neck mount.
The car gets a red front splitter blended with the black body. Also, the swept back headlamps come sporting LED units.
3/8
The car gets a red front splitter blended with the black body. Also, the swept back headlamps come sporting LED units.
The car gets a red front splitter blended with the black body. Also, the swept back headlamps come sporting LED units.
The car gets a red front splitter blended with the black body. Also, the swept back headlamps come sporting LED units.
Porsche 911 GT3 R is equipped with a shock absorber that comes with four-step adjustability.
4/8
Porsche 911 GT3 R is equipped with a shock absorber that comes with four-step adjustability.
Porsche 911 GT3 R is equipped with a shock absorber that comes with four-step adjustability.
Porsche 911 GT3 R is equipped with a shock absorber that comes with four-step adjustability.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Porsche 911 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 911
2981 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 11.11 kmpl
₹1.64 - 3.08 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Porsche 911 Gt3 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 911 Gt3
3996 cc | Petrol | 9 kmpl
₹2.49 Crore**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maserati Quattroporte (HT Auto photo)
Maserati Quattroporte
2979 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9 kmpl
₹1.64 - 1.73 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw M5 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw M5
4395 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.12 kmpl
₹1.69 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg E63 (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg E63
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8.62 kmpl
₹1.7 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Audi E-tron Gt (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron Gt
Electric | Automatic
₹1.8 - 2.05 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Porsche 911 GT3 R is set for track debut in 2023.
5/8
Porsche 911 GT3 R is set for track debut in 2023.
Porsche 911 GT3 R is set for track debut in 2023.
Porsche 911 GT3 R is set for track debut in 2023.
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
The cockpit gets a new steering wheel ensuring better driveability.
6/8
The cockpit gets a new steering wheel ensuring better driveability.
The cockpit gets a new steering wheel ensuring better driveability.
The cockpit gets a new steering wheel ensuring better driveability.
Porsche 911 GT3 R gets a dual-exhaust setup positioned at the rear diffuser.
7/8
Porsche 911 GT3 R gets a dual-exhaust setup positioned at the rear diffuser.
Porsche 911 GT3 R gets a dual-exhaust setup positioned at the rear diffuser.
Porsche 911 GT3 R gets a dual-exhaust setup positioned at the rear diffuser.
The car features a black and contrasting red colour theme.
8/8
The car features a black and contrasting red colour theme.
The car features a black and contrasting red colour theme.
The car features a black and contrasting red colour theme.
First Published Date: 31 Jul 2022, 10:42 AM IST
TAGS: Porsche 911 Porsche 911 GT3 sportscar motorsports luxury car race car
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
How cutting-edge features may snatch away your control of your own car
Google Maps has launched Google Street View in India after it was banned in 2011. (Photo: Screenshot of Delhi streets from Google Street View)
How to use Google Street View for navigation
Indonesia - which is home to the world's third-largest tropical forests but is also its biggest producer of palm oil - has steadily increased the portion in its biodiesel mandate derived from palm oil since 2018 to boost demand.
Can your car run on palm oil blended fuel? This country may have the answer
The off-road-worthy Lamborghini comes with additional lighting systems, body cladding and more accessories to take on a tough challenge.
In pics: This Lamborghini likes it rough, rages on challenging terrain
File photo used for representational purpose.
Delhi govt asks cab aggregators to share cost to train women as drivers

Trending this Week

Triton Electric Vehicle has announced that it will soon launch two-wheelers and three-wheelers in India which will be powered by hydrogen fuel.
Tesla rival Triton EV to launch hydrogen fuel two-wheelers in India
Bengaluru Traffic Police will use Google AI to improve traffic management system.
Bengaluru becomes first Indian city to tie up with Google for traffic management
National Highway for Electric Vehicle (NHEV) has announced that the trial run for India's first electric highway between Delhi and Jaipur will start from September 9, 2022. (File photo)
Delhi-Jaipur electric highway, India's first, to start trial run from September
The 2022 Grand Vitara will be the new flagship SUV for Maruti Suzuki. 
2022 Maruti Grand Vitara is finally here: Variant wise feature details revealed
The National Green Tribunal has ordered phasing out of private and commercial vehicles older than 15 years in West Bengal by the end of this year.
Vehicles older than 15 years to be phased out in this state by year-end: NGT

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Drunk driving in UK? You could face a year in jail or a fine up to ₹2.4 lakh
Drunk driving in UK? You could face a year in jail or a fine up to 2.4 lakh
Australia follows European Union, bans new ICE vehicle sales from 2035
Australia follows European Union, bans new ICE vehicle sales from 2035
This rare Porsche Type 597 created for the German army is up for sale
This rare Porsche Type 597 created for the German army is up for sale
Odisha CM flags off electric buses and e-autos for Bhubaneswar city
Odisha CM flags off electric buses and e-autos for Bhubaneswar city
Ducati earns 5.4% revenue in first six months of 2022
Ducati earns 5.4% revenue in first six months of 2022

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city