In pics: Mahindra Bolero Neo SUV launched with rugged look, stylish interiors 7 Photos . Updated: 13 Jul 2021, 03:56 PM IST HT Auto Desk Mahindra Bolero Neo edition SUV is built on the third-generation chassis that also underpins Scorpio and Thar.The Bolero Neo's Body on Frame construction and rear-wheel drive helps it brag about its abilities on rough terrain. 1/7Mahindra Bolero Neo was officially launched in the Indian car market at a starting price of ₹8.48 lakh (ex showroom, pan India). The SUV, essentially a facelifted version of the TUV300, seeks to offer the rugged character of Bolero and pair it with a more premium exterior look and cabin feel. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta) 2/7The Bolero Neo SUV comes with signature front grille with static bending lights and integrated DRLs. It claims to have a sizable road presence and stronger A-pillar. 3/7The Neo edition SUV combines the customers' affinity towards brand Bolero with modern outlook and feature-packed cabin. The rear spoiler has defogger and is equipped with the familiar X-type spare wheel cover. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta) 4/7The Mahindra Bolero Neo will be offered in four variants - N4, N8, N10 and N10(O). Each variant gets an exhaustive list of features to attract new-age buyers towards the vehicle. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta) 5/7The Bolero Neo is powered by a 1.5-litre mHawk diesel engine which produces 100 bhp and has 260 Nm torque. Transmission duties are handled by a five-speed manual gearbox and there is no automatic option. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta) 6/7On the inside, Mahindra Bolero Neo gets features such as twin pod instrument cluster, power steering and vinyl-covered seats. Higher variants feature painted centre console, colour accent on AC vent, Blue Sense app, among others. 7/7In terms of safety highlights, Bolero Neo gets airbags as standard for the driver and co-pdriver. Rear parking sensor, ABS, EBD and Cornering Brake Control (CBC) is also standard while ISOFIX and DRLs are optional.