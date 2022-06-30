In pics: Kia Seltos facelift's wow factor lies in cabin
Kia Seltos facelift has become more premium and stylish with the new updated design and features.
Kia Seltos facelift comes with a revised front fascia that appears sharper with new headlamps and updated LED daytime running lights.
Kia Seltos facelift has received an updated LED bar at the back, enhancing its style further.
The front profile also gets updated bumper, revised skid plate.
Kia Seltos facelift comes with a completely revamped cabin with a new dashboard, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and instrument cluster.
Seat and upholstery materials have been updated. Kia Seltos facelift also features a rotary dial that replaces conventional gear shifter.
First Published Date: 30 Jun 2022, 03:19 PM IST
