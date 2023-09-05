In pics: Check all the exciting cars and concepts from IAA 2023 in Munich

7/10

BMW is among the automakers who have been working on hydrogen fuel cell technology over the last few years, as hydrogen could be a potential green and clean fuel for future cars. The BMW iX5 hydrogen fuel cell SUV demonstrates that technology and showcased at the IAA 2023. This SUV is currently under the pilot phase of road testing. BMW claims that despite being powered by hydrogen fuel cell, this SUV is as powerful as any other cars from the automaker.