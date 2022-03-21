In pics: 2022 Tata Altroz DCA, with auto transmission, launched

HT Auto
Tata Motors had earlier started accepting bookings for the Altroz automatic variants at a token amount of 21,000.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Mar 2022, 12:05 PM
Tata Motors has launched the 2022 Altroz with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, a first for the model, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.10 lakh (ex-showroom).  The automatic version will be available across six trims - XMA+, XTA, XZA and XZA+ as well as in two variants - XTA Dark and XZA+ Dark.
The new Altroz DCA comes with certain cosmetic updates with the most prominent one being the new exterior colour theme called Opera Blue. Other colour options include Harbour Blue, Avenue White, Cosmos Black, Downtown Red, and Arcade Grey.
The 2022 Altroz automatic variants will also get the DCA badging. Until now, Tata Altroz was only available with a five-speed manual transmission mated to either the 1.2-litre petrol, the 1.2-litre turbo petrol or the 1.5-litre diesel engines.
The cabin of the new Altroz now also gets fabric finishing on door armrests besides a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, the usual connected car features like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Tata's own IRA-connected car features.
Other features include the Harman sound system, rain sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, semi-digital driver display, push start/stop button.
The 16-inch alloy wheels will continue to be available in the automatic variants of the Tata Altroz premium hatchback. 2022 Tata Altroz DCA will take on rival such as Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza, Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz and the Volkswagen Polo in the premium hatchback segment.
The 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol unit on 2022 Altroz mated to the dual-clutch automatic transmission, which comes with shift by wire technology and wet clutch active cooling technology, is capable of generating maximum output of 86 hp and 111 Nm peak torque.
The 1.2-litre turbo petrol unit can produce 110 hp of power and 140 Nm of peak torque, while the 1.5-litre 4 cylinder diesel unit generates 90 hp of maximum power and 200 Nm of peak torque.
