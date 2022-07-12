In pics: 2022 Honda CR-V comes bigger and better, offers more comfort
2022 Honda CR-V gets a host of features inside the cabin, which enhances its visual appeal and creature comfort level.
Sixth generation Honda CR-V looks more stylish and aggressive than its predecessor.
Dimensionally, the new CR-V appears larger and wider.
New CR-V offers more space for the occupants, more leg space for rear occupants and more cargo storage as well.
The touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity options is main attraction inside the cabin.
The new Honda CR-V gets power from a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine.
First Published Date: 12 Jul 2022, 08:50 PM IST
