Hyundai Verna 2023 launched in India: Check out key highlights

2023 Hyundai Verna: Prices Prices for the new Hyundai Verna begin from ₹10.89 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) onwards.

2023 Hyundai Verna: Revealed Hyundai has officially pulled the wraps off the sixth-generation Verna.

2023 Hyundai Verna: Bookings Over 8,000 bookings have been received for the new-generation Verna even before the launch.

2023 Hyundai Verna: 6th generation of the popular sedan This is the sixth generation of the Hyundai Verna to go on sale in India with over 4.65 lakh units of the sedan sold in the country since inception.

2023 Hyundai Verna: 2X sales expectation Hyundai expects twice the volume for the new generation Verna, says Tarun Garg - Chief Operating Officer (COO) overseeing Sales, Marketing, Service & Product Strategy, Hyundai Motor India.

2023 Hyundai Verna: Warranty period The new Verna arrives with 3 years/Unlimited km warranty as standard. The automaker is offering 3 years BlueLink subscription and 16 free OTA updates. The warranty can be extended up to 7 years.

2023 Hyundai Verna: Turbo package The new Hyundai Verna turbo petrol gets special cosmetic enhancements to help it stand out over the standard variants.

2023 Hyundai Verna: 1.5-litre Turbo Petrol engine specs The new Verna turbo petrol is the most powerful sedan in its class and is offered with a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT autobox. The claimed fuel efficiency figures are segment-leading.

2023 Hyundai Verna: 1.5-litre NA Petrol Engine specs Here's a look at the specs on the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine available on the new Verna. The motor is paired with a 6-speed manual and CVT options.

2023 Hyundai Verna: SmartSense Level 2 ADAS The new Verna gets the Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 ADAS with 17 best-in-segment features including forward collision avoidance, lane following assist, lane changing assist and more.

2023 Hyundai Verna: Features Electrically adjustable driver's seat, and smart trunk are some of the segment-first features on the new Verna. The sedan also gets ventilated seats, wireless charging, digital instrument console, ambient lighting, climate control, paddle shifters and more.

2023 Hyundai Verna: Spacious cabin The new Verna promises class-leading cabin space and boot capacity, 528 litres of it.

2023 Hyundai Verna: Plush cabin A soft-touch dashboard and steering wheel, leather seat upholstery and dual screens feature on the new Verna.

2023 Hyundai Verna: What's new The new-generation Hyundai Verna moves up in positioning over the outgoing model.

2023 Hyundai Verna: Colours The new Verna will be offered in seven monotone colour options. There are two dual-tone colours offered on the turbo variants.

2023 Hyundai Verna: User-friendly cabin The cabin has been designed around comfortability and gets a beige and black colour theme. The turbo variants will get a black and red colour scheme.

2023 Hyundai Verna: Sharp Profile The profile looks sharp on the new Verna.

2023 Hyundai Verna: New Design Minchul Koo - Head of Asia Pacific (India & China), Hyundai Motor, takes the stage to talk more about the new design language on the new-gen Verna.

2023 Hyundai Verna: Level 2 ADAS The new Verna will be Hyundai's third model in India to get Level 2 ADAS. Presently, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Tucson get the safety suite.

2023 Hyundai Verna is here! That's the first official look at the all-new Hyundai Verna. Promises to be longer, wider, and more spacious than before, featuring several segment-first features.

2023 Hyundai Verna: Launch begins It's time to officially bring the new-generation Hyundai Verna to the market. The launch proceedings begin.

2023 Hyundai Verna: No diesel Hyundai Motor India will be dropping the diesel engine option on the 2023 Verna, given the dismal demand in the segment at large. The current generation Verna was the last of the compact sedans to feature a diesel engine, which was known for its torque-friendly nature and high efficiency. The new-gen model will be a petrol-only affair.

Verna vs rivals: Pricing structures All eyes would be on how the 2023 Hyundai Verna is priced. At present, the Verna starts at under ₹10 lakh and goes up to around ₹18.50 lakh. The updated Honda City launched earlier in the month starts at ₹11.49 lakh and tops out at ₹15.97 lakh. There is the strong hybrid version of the sedan as well which has two variants at ₹18.89 lakh and ₹20.39 lakh. City is the only model here to offer strong hybrid technology. The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is priced between ₹9.20 lakh and ₹12.30 lakh. Both Slavia and Virtus have a price range between (approximately) RRss 11.20 lakh and ₹18.50 lakh. All prices mentioned here are ex-showroom.

2023 Hyundai Verna specs While we have spoken about the turbo petrol engine that will come under the hood of the new Verna from Hyundai, the Koreans will also offer a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor which produces around 113 bhp and offers 144 Nm of torque. A six-speed manual gearbox will come as standard while the turbo engine will also come with a seven-speed DCT.

New Verna to get Level 2 ADAS The 2023 Hyundai Verna will offer ADAS functions such as forward collision warning, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, rear cross-traffic alert, among others.

Verna to lock horns against new Honda City The new Verna will take on its traditional rivals which includes the Honda City. The City also received a facelift recently with some key updates. Check out what is new.

SUVs vs Sedans SIAM or Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers data shows that in FY222, sales of SUVs surpassed the combined sales of hatchbacks and sedans. Utility vehicles had a market share of around 48 per cent. This has increased the pressure on sedans by manifold as options between the range of ₹10 lakh and ₹15 lakh are especially feeling the heat from a number of SUV models.

When was Verna first launched in India? The first-ever Verna was brought to India in 2006. At the time, the market may have been small but there was still a big liking for sedan body type. The potential target customer base of Verna were buyers who wanted more space and more power but in a package that was not exorbitantly priced.

New Verna refreshes its rivalry with some popular sedans The Hyundai Verna competes with the Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, VW Virtus and Skoda Slavia in the Indian market.

Hyundai Verna is available for booking at ₹25,000 Hyundai has started accepting bookings for the new Verna since February 2023 at ₹25,000.

New Hyundai Verna to be widest in its segment The new Verna will be the widest sedan in its segment, with a width of 1,765 mm. Its wheelbase of 2,670 mm will also be the longest in the segment, promising ample legroom for passengers in both rows. The new generation Verna stands 4,535 mm long and 1,475 mm in height. Hyundai is likely to offer Verna with 16-inch alloy wheels.

Verna gets a completely redesigned appearance New Hyundai Verna gets a completely redesigned approach, visible at the front profile with a wide and sleek LED strip running above the redesigned LED headlamps, while the front grille has been changed drastically too.