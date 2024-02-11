Hyundai Venue SUV is on offer with discounts of up to 30,000

Customers buying Hyundai Venue can avail cash discount of up to 30,000

Hyundai Venue SUV buyers can also avail an exchange bonus of up to 10,000

The benefits may vary depending on variants, model year, dealership and region

The Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza rivalling Hyundai compact SUV comes priced between 7.94 lakh and 13.44 lakh (ex-showroom)

The SUV is available in six different trim options: E, S, S (O), S Plus, SX, and SX (O)

Hyundai Venue is available with three engine options: a 1.2-litre NA petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel motor

Transmission choices for Venue are a 5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, and a 7-speed DCT unit

The SUV is available with a host of safety features including six airbags

Hyundai Venue is among the select cars in India that gets ADAS
