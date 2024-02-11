Customers buying Hyundai Venue can avail cash discount of up to ₹30,000
Hyundai Venue SUV buyers can also avail an exchange bonus of up to ₹10,000
The benefits may vary depending on variants, model year, dealership and region
The Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza rivalling Hyundai compact SUV comes priced between ₹7.94 lakh and ₹13.44 lakh (ex-showroom)
The SUV is available in six different trim options: E, S, S (O), S Plus, SX, and SX (O)
Hyundai Venue is available with three engine options: a 1.2-litre NA petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel motor
Transmission choices for Venue are a 5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, and a 7-speed DCT unit
The SUV is available with a host of safety features including six airbags
Hyundai Venue is among the select cars in India that gets ADAS