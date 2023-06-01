HT Auto
Home Auto News Bolstered By Verna, Betting On Exter: Hyundai Sales Numbers In May Revealed

Bolstered by Verna, betting on Exter: Hyundai sales numbers in May revealed

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 01 Jun 2023, 13:57 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Hyundai Motor India on Thursday announced it had sold a total of 48,601 units in the domestic market in May, up 14.91 per cent from the 42,293 units it had sold in the same month of 2022. Underlining what it claims has been a positive response to the updated Verna sedan model, the company is expecting a further momentum boost as it readies the all-new Exter entry-level SUV.

Hyundai Verna 2023 comes in two engine options - a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor and a 1.5-litre turbo petrol. There is no diesel engine any longer. (Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Hyundai Verna 2023 comes in two engine options - a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor and a 1.5-litre turbo petrol. There is no diesel engine any longer.

Hyundai has been a strong player in the Indian car market and boasts of a diverse product lineup which is highlighted by the likes of Creta and Venue models. It also is one of the top exporters among car companies with its manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu serving as base for shipping to foreign shores. Last month, Hyundai exported 11,000 units, up from 8,970 units in May of 2022. Collectively, Hyundai registered sales of 59,601 units in May of 2023 vis-a-vis May of 222.

Company officials remain upbeat about prospects and primarily credit the performance of the SUV models. “We are glad to announce a healthy double-digit sales growth for the month of May 2023 fuelled by our blockbuster SUVs, Hyundai Creta and Hyundai Venue," said Tarun Garg, COO at Hyundai Motor India, in a press statement issued by the company. "The recently launched Verna again clocked strong numbers, while Hyundai Exter, our soon-to-be-launched SUV, continues to ramp up excitement amongst customers in the SUV space."

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Verna (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Verna
₹10.89 - 17.38 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
It's Quiz Time ! Can you guess the Car brand taglines?
PLAY NOW
Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Hyundai Verna [2020-2023]
₹9.11 - 15.36 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Mg Baojun 510 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mg Baojun 510
₹11 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Kia Seltos Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Seltos Facelift
₹11 - 19 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Volkswagen Virtus (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Virtus
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.4 kmpl
₹11.21 - 17.91 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Xl6
₹11.29 - 14.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Watch: Hyundai Verna 2023: First Drive Review

All eyes are indeed peeled for the Hyundai Exter SUV launch which is scheduled for June 10. Looking at challenging the likes of Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Fronx, the Hyundai Exter is being projected as a urban and lifestyle vehicle which will come with a plethora of in-cabin features.

First Published Date: 01 Jun 2023, 13:52 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Verna Hyundai Motor India Hyundai Creta Creta Exter Hyundai Venue
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 498 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city