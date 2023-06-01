Bolstered by Verna, betting on Exter: Hyundai sales numbers in May revealed

Hyundai Motor India on Thursday announced it had sold a total of 48,601 units in the domestic market in May, up 14.91 per cent from the 42,293 units it had sold in the same month of 2022. Underlining what it claims has been a positive response to the updated Verna sedan model, the company is expecting a further momentum boost as it readies the all-new Exter entry-level SUV.

Hyundai has been a strong player in the Indian car market and boasts of a diverse product lineup which is highlighted by the likes of Creta and Venue models. It also is one of the top exporters among car companies with its manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu serving as base for shipping to foreign shores. Last month, Hyundai exported 11,000 units, up from 8,970 units in May of 2022. Collectively, Hyundai registered sales of 59,601 units in May of 2023 vis-a-vis May of 222.

Company officials remain upbeat about prospects and primarily credit the performance of the SUV models. “We are glad to announce a healthy double-digit sales growth for the month of May 2023 fuelled by our blockbuster SUVs, Hyundai Creta and Hyundai Venue," said Tarun Garg, COO at Hyundai Motor India, in a press statement issued by the company. "The recently launched Verna again clocked strong numbers, while Hyundai Exter, our soon-to-be-launched SUV, continues to ramp up excitement amongst customers in the SUV space."

Watch: Hyundai Verna 2023: First Drive Review

All eyes are indeed peeled for the Hyundai Exter SUV launch which is scheduled for June 10. Looking at challenging the likes of Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Fronx, the Hyundai Exter is being projected as a urban and lifestyle vehicle which will come with a plethora of in-cabin features.

First Published Date: