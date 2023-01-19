HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Hyundai Reveals More Details Of New Kona, Ev's Powertrain Remains A Mystery

Hyundai reveals more details of new Kona, EV's powertrain remains a mystery

Hyundai uncovered the new Kona SUV in December last year, and it really stunned us with a completely revamped design. Now, the automaker has revealed more of it in terms of pictures and details. The new set of images gives us a detailed view of the upcoming Hyundai Kona. However, the powertrain specifications of the Hyundai Kona EV remain a mystery.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Jan 2023, 14:40 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The new Hyundai Kona gets new styling elements both inside and outside, besides offering new powertrain choice for customers.
The new Hyundai Kona gets new styling elements both inside and outside, besides offering new powertrain choice for customers.
The new Hyundai Kona gets new styling elements both inside and outside, besides offering new powertrain choice for customers.
The new Hyundai Kona gets new styling elements both inside and outside, besides offering new powertrain choice for customers.

The new Hyundai Kona has a substantially updated design that makes it more attractive from every angle. Both the exterior and interior of the new Hyundai Kona are radical departures from the outgoing model. Dimensionally, the SUV has become longer by 150 mm (4,355 mm) and wider by 60 mm (1,825 mm). Besides that, it has a longer wheelbase of 2,660 mm. With the new 17-inch wheels, the new Hyundai Kona SUV stands tall at 1,580 mm. There are new 19-inch wheels on offer as well.

Also Read : Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift to be launched in India tomorrow

The South Korean auto major has said that these dimensional specifications are for the internal combustion engine-powered and hybrid models but expect the EV too to come with identical proportions.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.35 kmpl
₹6.8 - 11.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai I20 N Line (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20 N Line
998 cc | Petrol | Clutchless Manual | 20.25 kmpl
₹9.84 - 11.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai Nexo (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Nexo
1499 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹65 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Santro (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Santro
1086 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20 kmpl
₹4.67 - 6.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

The new Hyundai Kona offers more space inside the cabin, ensuring better passenger comfort and roomier boot storage. Hyundai claims that the second-row passengers get a 77 mm longer legroom and 11 mm higher headroom than the outgoing model. The automaker also claims that the new Kona offers best-in-class shoulder room.

The carmaker says that adopting a shift-by-wire gear selector has created a more spacious front compartment with enough space to store big bags. At the back, the boot storage with the rear seats folded now measures 723 litres. Another interesting update is the cabin has become quieter than before thanks to additional sound-deadening material, double-laminated sound-insulating glass on the windshield, thicker floor carpet, and sound-absorbing tires for the 19-inch wheels.

The new Kona also gets features like customizable smart power tailgate opening, memory seats, wireless charging, and OTA updates, as well as NFC technology that turns the driver's smartphone or smartwatch into a digital key.

On the safety front as well, the all-new Hyundai Kona offers an array of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). These include forward collision avoidance assist, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot collision avoidance assist, safe exit warning, intelligent speed limit assist, driver attention warning, blind-spot view monitor, and high beam assist. Additionally, it gets navigation-based smart cruise control, lane following assist and Highway Driving Assist (HDA) technology, among others.

First Published Date: 19 Jan 2023, 14:40 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Hyundai Kona electric car electric vehicle
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Trending this Week

A number of globally-acclaimed car models - like this Toyota bZ4X electric car - are on display at Auto Expo 2023.
Auto Expo 2023 officially starts tomorrow: How to book tickets, reach venue
Keeway_SR250
Keeway SR250 is one of the best exhibits in two-wheeler segment at Auto Expo 2023
BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel cars have been temporarily banned in Delhi due to rise in air pollution.
Delhi bans BS 3 petrol, BS 4 diesel cars again. Here is why
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara

Explore Car EMI’s

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
EMI starts from
₹ 30,396
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
EMI starts from
₹ 40,624
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599

Latest News

Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Azure all set to make India debut tomorrow
Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Azure all set to make India debut tomorrow
In pics: New-gen Hyundai Kona EV looks like a stunner
In pics: New-gen Hyundai Kona EV looks like a stunner
Hyundai reveals more details of new Kona, EV's powertrain remains a mystery
Hyundai reveals more details of new Kona, EV's powertrain remains a mystery
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift to be launched in India tomorrow
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift to be launched in India tomorrow
In pics: 2023 Mercedes-Benz CLA is here with hybrid powertrains
In pics: 2023 Mercedes-Benz CLA is here with hybrid powertrains

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city