Hyundai offers discounts of up to 50,000 on select models. Check full list

Hyundai Motor is offering discounts on its cars, based on models and variants, for the month of July. The scheme will be applicable till the end of the month.
By : Updated on : 12 Jul 2022, 01:13 PM
Hyundai Santro, Grand i10 Nios are some of the few cars offered on discounts in July.

Hyundai Motor is offering discounts of up to 50,000 on its cars in July. The offer, which is valid between July 1 and July 31, includes cars like Santro, Grand i10 Nios, i20, Aura, Xcent and Kona electric SUV. Hyundai has also included some of the models with CNG kit as part of the discount scheme this month. However, the flagship models from the Korean carmaker, like the Venue, Creta or Alcazar, have not been included in the discount offer in July.

According to the discount scheme announced by Hyundai, the biggest beneficiary will be the Kona electric SUV and Xcent Prime models with discounts of up to 50,000. Hyundai Santro gets discounts of up to 28,000 while the Grand i10 Nios models get offers of up to 48,000. Among the CNG models offered on discount, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios gets the maximum benefit of up to 23,000.

Hyundai is offering discount of up to 23,000 on the Santro Era variants. This includes benefits like cash discount and exchange bonus worth 10,000 each as well as corporate discount of up to 3,000. The CNG variant gets benefit of 13,000 which does not have cash discount like the Era variant. All other variants of Santro get discount of up to 28,000 with cash discounts of 15,000.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo variants have been offered with benefits of 48,000. These include cash discount worth 35,000, exchange bonus of 10,000 and corporate discount of 3,000. The discount amount is much less on the other variants, including CNG. The CNG variants of Grand i10 Nios gets 10,000 cash discount.

First Published Date: 12 Jul 2022, 01:13 PM IST
