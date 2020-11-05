Hyundai i20 2020 launch live updates: Price, engine specs, features, full detail

Hyundai i20 was first launched in the Indian market back in 2008 and managed to find a large number of takers because of its striking looks and capable drive performance. Hyundai continued to give the i20 timely updates which meant it remained a common sight within city limits as well as out on highways.





After more than 12 years though, the Hyundai i20 gets what may be its largest set of most comprehensive updates in terms of looks, engine, features, cabin, space and more.





The Hyundai i20 2020 seeks to make a big and bold claim for the crown in the premium hatchback segment and there is a whole lot to look forward to.





Here are the live and latest updates from the launch of Hyundai i20 2020: