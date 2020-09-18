Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition to be priced from 6.11 lakh: Sources

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios has received a new variant in the form of a special ‘Corporate Edition’ model. The new car comes based on the 'Magna' trim and HT Auto has learnt from sourced that it has reportedly been priced at ₹610,600 for the petrol-MT trim, ₹663,600 for the petrol-AMT trim, and ₹718,900 for the diesel-MT trim (all prices, ex-showroom, Noida). Hyundai is yet to make an official announcement on the launch of the car.

The Grand i10 Nios was launched in India in 2019. It is sold in four trim levels – Era, Magna, Sportz and Asta. The Magna based 'Corporate Edition' model brings forward a handful of extra features. Some of its key highlights includes a 6.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. For reference, the regular Magna trim gets a 2-DIN audio system.

It also gets electric-folding ORVMs with turn indicators, 15-inch steel ‘gunmetal’ wheels, and air purifier with a HEPA filter. The latter is yet not available in other variants of the Grand i10 Nios. Moreover, the car also features anti-bacterial and anti-fungal fabric for the seats, and Corporate Edition badging on the tailgate.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition brochure.

Mechanically, the car will feature both, petrol as well as a diesel engine options. There will be a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder Kappa petrol churning out 83 hp and 114 Nm, there is also a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder U2 diesel pushing out 75 hp and 190 Nm. The transmission duties on the car have been handled by a standard 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT unit which is optional with the petrol engine.