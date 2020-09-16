Hyundai begins shipping fuel cell system to Europe for use in vehicles and more

Hyundai has been steadfast in looking at alternative sources of energy to power vehicles of all size and shapes in evolving times and even as electric vehicles gain popularity the world over, the Korean car maker is also working on developing its hydrogen fuel cell system. This system has now begun being shipped to European markets for application in vehicles and even in some non-automotive spheres.

(Related read: Indian government issues draft for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, evaluates feasibility)

Hyundai announced recently that the hydrogen fuel cell system being shipped to the European continent will also be used by non-automotive companies including a Swiss hydrogen solution firm called GRZ Technologies.

(Also read: Hyundai's hydrogen-powered truck is a concept that unpacks future of mobility)

Underlining its capabilities in developing hydrogen fuel cells, Hyundai is propagating it as a viable and safe option to not just further evolved mobility needs but play a pivotal role in energy requirements in non-vehicular application areas as well.

Interestingly, the Santa Fe FCEV was the first fuel cell electric vehicle to be showcased by Hyundai back in 2000 and this was followed up by the world’s first mass-produced FCEV, the ix35, in 2013. Second-generation fuel cell SUV Nexo was then showcased in 2018.

Hyundai also recently shipped 10 units of Xcient, the world's first mass-produced fuel cell heavy-duty truck. At a time when a few companies are trying to take long strides in providing heavy vehicles with alternate energy sources, this could help the Koreans create a firm foothold.