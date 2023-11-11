HT Auto
Hyundai doubles deliveries on Dhanteras with 10,293 cars handed to customers

Bringing festive fervour to its showrooms this season, Hyundai Motor India has announced that the company delivered 10,293 cars to customers on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras across the country. The automaker further revealed that the number of deliveries surpassed last year’s figure by more than double, promising a strong finish to the festive season.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Nov 2023, 11:11 AM
2023 Hyundai i20 facelift
Hyundai India's deliveries more than doubled on Dhanteras this year promising a strong finish to the festive season
Hyundai recently upgraded its product range to feature six airbags as standard across all variants. The automaker has an expansive lineup of offerings from the Grand i10 Nios, Aura, Exter, i20, Venue, Verna, Creta, Alcazar Tucson, Kona Electric and Ioniq 5. Most of its offerings are popular and command a healthy waiting period, depending on the model and trim.

Hyundai India betting big on SUVs to boost its sales in 2023

Speaking about the record deliveries on Dhanteras, Tarun Garg, COO - Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, "Hyundai Motor India marked the auspicious day of Dhanteras by delivering an unprecedented 10,293 units, surpassing last year's figure by more than double. This huge number of deliveries stands as a testament to the overwhelming admiration our customers have for the Hyundai brand. It also reflects a clear preference for Hyundai vehicles especially post the announcement of six airbags as standard safety features across all our models and variants."

Hyundai is the second largest automaker after Maruti Suzuki and holds a sizeable share of the market. The company is also the largest automotive exporter in India. Domestic sales in October 2023 stood at 55,128 units, an improvement of 15 per cent year-on-year when compared to 48,001 units in October 2022. Meanwhile, exports during the same period stood at 13,600 units, increasing by 36 per cent over 10,005 units shipped overseas during the same month last year.

Hyundai is expecting to close the festive season on a high and has rolled out several special offers across its portfolio ranging between 10,000 and 2 lakh. The company is offering an exchange bonus, corporate discount, cash discount and more on most of its offerings. Please check with your local Hyundai dealer for the best offers.

First Published Date: 11 Nov 2023, 11:11 AM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Hyundai India Hyundai Motor India Hyundai Dhanteras Dhanteras festive offers

