Hummer raring for rebirth in electric form, bookings to open at $100

Once upon a time, Hummer vehicles were legendary for their menacing looks, massive road presence and capable drive performance. Then came about a downfall of epic proportions with the fuel-guzzling vehicles falling from its pedestal with as much speed as the speed with which it had made its way into the garage of the rich and famous. Time is all set to come a full circle though as the GMC Hummer is all set to be reborn, shedding its image of being a villain for the planet by getting a battery-powered heart at its core.

GMC Hummer electric vehicle (EV) will make its much-awaited debut in the American market on October 20 and promises to offer the same level of imposing drive capabilities but this time, with zero emission trail.

The world’s first all-electric supertruck. See it. Reserve it. 10.20.20 @ 8pm ET. #GMCHummerEV RSVP for the live world premiere. pic.twitter.com/Wrt3qSwPyp — GMC (@GMC) October 10, 2020

Reservation for Hummer EV will reportedly open at the debut event itself and prospective buyers will be allowed to book one for just $100 (approximately ₹73,000). The anticipation is reaching its pinnacle and with good reason.

Take over 1,000 bhp of power as one massive reason. Yes, Hummer EV is expected to be as much about its power and torque figures as its iconic proportions. Built on a new BT1 platform, Hummer EV will have a towing capacity of 5,216 kg, offer a awe-inspiring 15,590 Nm of torque and the ability to turn all four wheels in the same direction. GMC calls it Crab Mode.

Too powerful for a sprint? GMC says Hummer EV can bolt from stationery to 100 kmph in a fraction over three seconds. If that's not all, it will also get a new generation of semi-autonomous driving system - SuperCruise, as well as the SuperFast fast recharge.

With a set of Ultra Vision cameras highlighting safety features on the Hummer EV, the vehicle will look to go head on against the likes of Jeep Wrangler and the recently-launched Ford Bronco in the US market.