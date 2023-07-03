Honda Elevate SUV bookings open will launch on this date

Honda has officially opened the bookings for its upcoming flagship SUV Elevate in India. The carmaker has announced that the Elevate SUV can be booked through all its authorised dealerships across the country starting from today. The bookings for Elevate can also be done through the Japanese auto giant's online sales platform called ‘Honda from Home’. Honda has confirmed that the Elevate SUV will hit the Indian roads by September this year when the deliveries start.