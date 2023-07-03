Honda Elevate SUV launch date in India announced

Honda has opened bookings for the Elevate SUV from today
Honda has said that the Elevate SUV will be launched in India in September
When launched, the Elevate will be Honda's only SUV in its fleet in India
It will be the first of five SUVs the Japanese auto giant plans to launch in India in the next dew years
Honda will offer the Elevate in four variants called SV, V, VX and ZX
The SUV will be available in seven single-tone and three dual-tone colour options
The Elevate will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that can churn out 121 PS of power and 145.1 Nm torque
The engine will come mated to either a six-speed manual or an advanced CVT gearbox
The SUV will rival the likes Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Grand Vitara among others