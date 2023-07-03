Honda Elevate SUV launch date in India announced

Honda has opened bookings for the Elevate SUV from today

Honda has said that the Elevate  SUV will be launched in India in September

When launched, the Elevate will be Honda's only SUV in its fleet in India

It will be the first of five SUVs the Japanese auto giant plans to launch in India in the next dew years

Honda will offer the Elevate in four variants called SV, V, VX and ZX

The SUV will be available in seven single-tone and three dual-tone colour options

The Elevate will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that can churn out 121 PS of power and 145.1 Nm torque

The engine will come mated to either a six-speed manual or an advanced CVT gearbox

The SUV will rival the likes Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Grand Vitara among others
