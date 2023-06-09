Honda Elevate vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Specs comparison

One of the much-anticipated SUVs in India in recent times, the Honda Elevate finally broke cover yesterday, showing a tough and boxy-looking model that will be available for booking from next month and will be launched in the festive season this year. The Honda Elevate comes as one of the five SUVs the Japanese car manufacturer has planned for the Indian market by 2030 .

Before the Honda SUV's price is announced and it becomes available in showrooms across India, here is a spec-sheet-based comparison between the Honda Elevate and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

Honda Elevate vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Dimension

Dimensionally, the Honda Elevate SUV measures 4,312 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width, and 1,650 mm in height. It also has a wheelbase of 2,650 mm. On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara measures 4,345 mm in length, 1,795 mm in width, and 1,645 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,600 mm.

Honda Elevate vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Powertrain

Honda Elevate has been introduced with a single powertrain option. This is a 1.5-litre DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine that is available with a six-speed manual gearbox and a CVT as an option. This engine is good for churning out 120 bhp of peak power and 145 Nm of maximum torque. This engine is the same one that works under the hood of the Honda City midsize sedan.

On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets energy from 1.5-litre petrol engines, available in two different displacements: 1,462 cc and 1,490 cc. There is a CNG and hybrid option with this model. The SUV gets transmission options of a five-speed manual gearbox, a six-speed automatic gearbox and an e-CVT. The 1,462 cc petrol engine churns out 101 bhp of peak power and 136.8 Nm of maximum torque. The 1,490 cc engine kicks out 91.18 bhp of peak power and 122 Nm of torque.

