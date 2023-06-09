Honda Elevate or Maruti Grand Vitara: What should be your pick?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 09, 2023

Elevate and Grand Vitara will lock horns in the compact segment when Honda launches its new SUV

Honda Elevate SUV is smaller in length compared to Maruti Grand Vitara

However it is slightly taller than the Maruti SUV, and 50 mm longer wheelbase

Maruti Grand Vitara has a larger sunroof compared to the one on Honda Elevate

 Check product page

Maruti Suzuki also offers strong hybrid powertrain with Grand Vitara, a feature Elevate misses out

However, Elevate comes armed with ADAS technology which the Grand Vitara SUV misses out

Under the hood, the Honda Elevate SUV will come with a 1.5-litre petrol engine

However, it is more powerful than Grand Vitara's 1.5-litre unit, generating 120 bhp and 145 Nm

The Grand Vitara can generate up to 101 bhp of power and 136.8 Nm of peak torque
Also check out what to expect from Maruti's upcoming Engage MPV, based on Toyota Innova HyCross
Click Here