Honda Elevate or Maruti Grand Vitara: What should be your pick?

Elevate and Grand Vitara will lock horns in the compact segment when Honda launches its new SUV
Honda Elevate SUV is smaller in length compared to Maruti Grand Vitara
However it is slightly taller than the Maruti SUV, and 50 mm longer wheelbase
Maruti Grand Vitara has a larger sunroof compared to the one on Honda Elevate
Maruti Suzuki also offers strong hybrid powertrain with Grand Vitara, a feature Elevate misses out
However, Elevate comes armed with ADAS technology which the Grand Vitara SUV misses out
Under the hood, the Honda Elevate SUV will come with a 1.5-litre petrol engine
However, it is more powerful than Grand Vitara's 1.5-litre unit, generating 120 bhp and 145 Nm
The Grand Vitara can generate up to 101 bhp of power and 136.8 Nm of peak torque