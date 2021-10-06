Honda City gets big festive discount. Full list of all Honda cars on offer

Honda Cars India on Wednesday announced festive discounts on all its products offered in the country with the latest Honda City emerging as a standout buying option due the sizeable offer on it. Looking at bolstering sales, Honda is hoping that the offers will bring in more customers to its fold and that the OEM is able to make the most of the positive sentiments brought in by the festive period.

The latest Honda City, brought to Indian shores in 2020, can now be bought with a discount of ₹53,000. Honda also sells the fourth-generation City which has a ₹22,000 discount on offer.

The newer City, in its fifth generation, received significant updates to its exterior styling, cabin materials as well as feature list. Honda, however, also decided to keep selling the previous generation City as well.

The latest Amaze, launched earlier this year, has also received a ₹18,000 price cut as part of the festive period offer. The car comes with a number of cosmetic changes on the outside and in the cabin.

while the WR-V and Jazz have a discount of ₹40,100 and ₹45,900. It is important to note here that all above figures are maximum available discounts and would vary from variant to variant for each product.