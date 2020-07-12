MG is all-set to introduce the new Hector Plus SUV in the Indian market tomorrow (July 13). The Hector Plus is a 6-seat version of the regular Hector SUV.

One of the key changes on the Hector Plus SUV will include its 6-seat setup adorned with captain seats in the middle-row. It will be a more kitted version of the Hector sporting features such as slide and recline features for the seats, eight-colour ambient light system, updated dashboard with matching tan panels air vents on the last-row, a 10.4-inch touchscreen unit and more. The Hector Plus will be a connected vehicle just like its regular 5-seat version and will receive Over the Air (OTA) updates.

(Also Read: MG customers can avail free sanitisation of their parents' cars of any brand)

In terms of exterior updates, the Hector Plus will feature a re-designed front chrome grille, LED DRLs, floating turn indicators, LED headlights and tail-lights. Its fog lamps will also be LED. It will roll on smart dual-tone alloys and will be slightly larger in proportions against the 5-seat Hector.

Thanks to the tweaked dimensions, occupants will be able to enjoy a slightly larger cabin space which is tailored for 6 passengers.

The Hector Plus will run on the familiar 2.0-litre diesel and 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol powertrains. The transmission options will include a standard six-speed MT gearbox and an optional dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT).

(Also Read: Hyundai, MG, Mercedes want regulatory support, charging infra for EV adoption)

As far as pricing is concerned, expect the new Hector Plus to sit at a slightly higher premium against the regular Hector. It will likely start from ₹13.50 lakh (ex-showroom) onward.

Its colour options will include: White, Silver, Black, Burgundy Red, Glaze Red and Blue.