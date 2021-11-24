GMC Hummer EV enters production line, costs $112k

General Motors' much-awaited Hummer EV Edition 1 pickup truck has entered production. The pure electric pickup truck version of the iconic Hummer is claimed to offer a 529 km range on a single charge.

The electric pickup also comes debuting General Motors' proprietary Ultium battery architecture. Priced from $112,595, this limited-run launch edition will have the capability to tow up to 3,402 kg and haul up to 590 kg load, claims the automaker.

The GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 will be classified as a heavy-duty vehicle, with its curb weight of 4,103 kg. Upon launch, this electric pickup truck will compete with rivals such as Ford F150 Lightning, Rivian's e-pickup and Tesla Cybertruck as well. Also, this is going to be GMC's entry model in the growing number of pure electric pickup truck fleets.

General Motors claims that it has so far received more than 125,000 lakh bookings for the Hummer EV Edition 1 electric pickup. However, the automaker has not revealed the exact number of models it plans to build throughout the year.

The GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 pickup truck comes featuring a futuristic design that is muscular and carries design philosophy inspiration from the iconic Hummer. However, the EV gets several elements that are absolutely modern and indicate zero-emission characteristics.

The EV gets power from a three-motor electric powertrain. It is claimed to be capable of sprinting 0-96 kmph in three seconds.

Recently, US President HJoe Biden visited the US auto manufacturer's Factory ZERO's grand opening. He also took the GMC Hummer EV for a test drive last week. This certainly helped in spiking the interest around this pure electric pickup truck. Upon launch, the GMC Hummer EV will revive the iconic off-roader that became famous for its all-terrain running capability.