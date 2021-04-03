General Motor to debut Hummer electric SUV on Sunday: All you need to know2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2021, 09:12 AM IST
- The Hummer electric SUV boasts of 1,000 hp of power and have a range of 563 kms on single charge.
After months of waiting and only snippets to satiate interest of enthusiasts, General Motors if finally ready to debut GMC Hummer SUV in its electric avatar later tonight. According to the US carmaker, Hummer EV will be the ‘first-of-its kind supertruck developed to forge new paths with zero emissions’.
Here is all you need to know about the iconic Hummer SUV in a new package.
The looks of the 2022 Hummer EV is much evolved than its ICE avatar with a bold, broad front end, a squared hood that houses a front trunk capable of holding its removable roof panels. At the rear is a short pickup bed and an optional MultiPro tailgate that flips and folds in various ways to create a bed, a work table or steps to climb inside. The SUV stands on four massive 35-inch wheels which allow the SUV to wade through water two feet deep and climb 18-inch vertical steps. The SUV will also have 18 cameras to keep an eye on treacherous roads, including underbody views.
The interior of the Hummer EV will remind one of the old models. It gets similar bold geometric shapes with an upright windshield and cabin, clearance lights front and back. There is vinyl floor with rubberised inserts made from recycled materials. The dashboard is highlighted by a 13.4-inch horizontally oriented infotainment touch screen, a 12.3-inch customisable digital display and 14-speaker Bose Centerpoint audio system, which comes as standard. It also gets an 'Infinity Roof' design with removable roof panels, I-bar mounting frames, and a power rear window creating a near-convertible open-air driving experience.
The 2022 GMC Hummer EV will be powered by three electric motors, two in back and one up front. GMC claims that together, they can churn out a staggering 1,000 horsepower and 15,591 Nm of peak torque. There are modes that allow to manage the torque split between the front and rear wheels. It can accelerate from zero to 96 kmph in just three seconds. The CrabWalk mode allows all four wheels steer several degrees in the same direction, allowing the truck to slip sideways as it moves forward, avoiding obstacles on the trail.
The 2022 GMC Hummer EV will use the Ultium technology. The carmaker claims the Hummer EV has the capability to run 563 kms without a recharge. This is much higher than its possible rival Tesla Cybertruck which is expected to have slightly less than 500-kms of range. The Hummer EV can recharge in just 10 minutes for a trip of 160 kms using an 800-volt, 350 kW DC fast charger. GM is yet to announce charging times for more readily available 220-volt home charging stations.
Production for the 2022 GMC Hummer Edition 1 is likely to start later this year. GMC is also likely to come up with an SUV version of Hummer later. The Hummer EV is going to take on Tesla Cybertruck as its key rival when launched.
