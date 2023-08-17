Can you import or use left-hand drive cars in India? All you should know

New Delhi, the national capital in India, is all set to host the upcoming G20 Summit in September. Hundreds of foreign delegates from 18 countries will arrive in the city in the coming days. While the preparations are in full swing, there is one unique issue Delhi Police is wary about. Around 100 left-hand drive cars to ferry delegates, around 50 of them being bullet-proof Audi cars from Germany, are set to arrive in the national capital. It has left Delhi Police with operational concerns in a country where left-hand drive cars are illegal.

Is importing or driving a left-hand drive (LHD) car in India allowed? What are the traffic safety concerns if one chooses to travel in a LHD vehicle on the streets where most other vehicles are right-hand drive? What does the Motor Vehicles Act say on purchase and use of LHD vehicles? Here are all your queries answered:

Are left-hand drive cars illegal in India?

The Motor Vehicles Act clearly states that no person can purchase, register or drive a left-hand drive vehicle in the country. Section 180 of the Motor Vehicles Act 1939, says, “No person shall drive or cause or allow to be driven in any public place any motor vehicle with a left– hand steering control unless it is equipped with a mechanical or electrical signaling device of a prescribed nature and in working order."

Trending Cars Find more Cars Hyundai Exter ₹6Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Explore your Vehicle Check vehicle details Check Insurance & PUCC due date Mahindra Thar ₹10.54Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Kia Seltos ₹10.89Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Tata Nexon ₹7Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Maruti Suzuki Fronx ₹7.46Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Maruti Suzuki Invicto ₹24.79Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

Why left-hand drive cars are not allowed in India?

There is no country in the world which allows both LHD and RHD cars at the same time. India is no exception. Road safety is the key reason behind this. In a country where all vehicles are right-hand drive, a left-hand drive vehicle can not only cause visibility issues for the driver but also pose a risk to public safety.

Is there any exception to left-hand drive car rule in India?

The Centre makes very few exceptions to the right-hand drive rule in India and is mostly case-specific. For instance, carmakers based in India can take approval from the government to import some LHD units for R&D purposes. Similarly, if foreign diplomats or dignitaries are visiting India, they may choose to drive in their choice of vehicles. Most recent instance is former US President Donald Trump visiting India and travelling in his iconic Beast, which is a left-hand drive.

Are there no left-hand drive cars in India?

Despite following the right-hand drive car rule, India is actually home to a few left-hand drive cars as well. Most of these cars are vintage and preserved for showcasing on special occasions. Some of these cars were owned by the royal families in the past and are now preserved by their families.

Why India chose to have right-hand drive cars?

India has always been used to right-hand drive vehicles. The reason being the colonial influence of the British who ruled the country till 1947. United Kingdom, like India, uses right-hand drive cars as a norm. This is evident is some of the vintage cars from the British era. Some of the other countries who were colonised by the British, like Australia and South Africa, also follow right-hand drive rule.

First Published Date: