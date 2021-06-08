From fridge to massage, 5 stellar highlights of Mercedes Maybach GLS 600

Mercedes-Benz India on Tuesday just launched the much-awaited Maybach version of the GLS. The Maybach GLS 600 as it is christened comes as an ultra-luxurious version of the standard GLS SUV. Besides the eye-catching design, the Maybach GLS 600 gets a host of features and technologies onboard that are bound to grab attention instantly.

(Also Read: Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 600 hyper luxury SUV launched at ₹2.43 crore)

Priced at ₹2.43 crore (ex-showroom), the Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 will take on rivals like Bentley Bentayga, Rolls-Royce Cullinan and the Range Rover SUVs. This is one of the 15 cars the German luxury automobile brand is set to launch in India in 2021. The Maybach GLS 600 is also the flagship SUV of the Mercedes-Benz in India.

Here are five stellar features available onboard the newly introduced luxury SUV.

The Maybach GLS 600 offers more comfort and space inside the cabin compared to GLS 450.

More space more comfort

Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 600 comes with additional space and comfort. Dimensionally it is slightly shorter than the Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 but wider and taller. The Maybach GLS 600 comes with 2 mm of shorter length at 5,205 mm. It gets 93 mm of extra space for the second-row occupants adding more knee room and leg space. The width of the car has been increased by 31 mm at 2,030 mm and the height too has been increased 15 mm at 1,838 mm.

The refrigerated champagne compart can accommodate two champagne bottles.

Have champagne on the move

Having champagne storage along with the flutes is something the luxury automakers have adopted in the recent few years. Not only Mercedes-Benz, but Rolls Royce, Bentley too offer them. Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 600 being another model in the same ultra-luxury segment comes with a refrigerated champagne storage compartment and flute space for the rear occupants.

The Maybach GLS 600 is more about being driven than driving it. Clearly, the automaker has emphasised on each and every details that can make the journey of the occupants enjoyable and comfortable.

The Burmester 3D surround sound system promises an ultra-premium aural experience.

Burmester 3D surround system

If the MBUX enhances the visual appeal inside the cabin of the Maybach GLS 600, the Burmester 3D surround system is there to deliver an ultra-premium aural experience. It comprises 26 high-end speakers with a subwoofer bass box that delivers a 3D surround audio experience. It also gets 5 3D broadband speakers, 27 channel amplifier.

The auto-retractable Mayback running board helps the occupants to access and leave the high seating positions conveniently and safely.

Auto-retracting special Maybach running board

Another highlight of the Maybach GLS 600 is the auto-retractable Mayback running board. It can electrically extend and retract helping the occupants to access and leave the high seating positions conveniently and safely. They come in a glossy and shiny appearance and cover the entire length of the side sill panels.

Maybach GLS 600 is the first SUV in India to get 23-inch wheels.

First SUV in India to get 23-inch Maybach alloy wheels

The Maybach GLS 600 is the first SUV in India that gets 23-inch Maybach alloy wheels, as an option though. The standard wheel size is 22-inch. The 23-inch alloy wheels come with a multi-spoke appearance. They get high-gloss polished ceramic.