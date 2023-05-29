Mercedes Maybach S-Class, GLS, EQS get Dark Night edition: What's special?

Published May 29, 2023

The Maybach Night Series brings a dark theme to the opulent range of vehicles

Maybach S-Class and EQS will get the dark package first, later this year

Maybach GLS Night Series will arrive by early 2024

The package will bring visual upgrades to the models with dark chrome elements

Inside the cabin, new two-tone paint finish in Obsidian Black and Mojave Silver is available

There's also a monotone obsidian black and diamond white colour schemes

The rear and roof spoiler also get the black treatment 

The Maybach emblem is finished in dark chrome

Dark chrome elements extend to Mercedes star on the bonnet, grille, trim parts, etc
The SUV rides on 23-inch wheels with high-quality inserts. For detailed report...
