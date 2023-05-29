Mercedes Maybach S-Class, GLS, EQS get Dark Night edition: What's special?

The Maybach Night Series brings a dark theme to the opulent range of vehicles
Maybach S-Class and EQS will get the dark package first, later this year
Maybach GLS Night Series will arrive by early 2024
The package will bring visual upgrades to the models with dark chrome elements
Inside the cabin, new two-tone paint finish in Obsidian Black and Mojave Silver is available
There's also a monotone obsidian black and diamond white colour schemes
The rear and roof spoiler also get the black treatment
The Maybach emblem is finished in dark chrome
Dark chrome elements extend to Mercedes star on the bonnet, grille, trim parts, etc