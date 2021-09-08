Ford stops Mustang production in Michigan plant over gas leak

Ford Motor Company has stopped Mustang production at its Flat Rock Assembly Plant over a gas leakage issue, reports The Detroit News. The report claims that the leaking fumes were traced from a pipe that fuels the vehicles built in the facility. The production of the Ford Mustangs at the facility is unlikely to resume before the weekend.

However, the automaker claims that this downtime won't affect Ford Mustang sales in the long term.

Ford has decided to extend its Labour Day weekend holiday at the plant to investigate the gas leak. The report also claims that several neighbouring residents of the plant have evacuated because of the situation.

Last week, a high level of benzene was detected in the plant's sanitary system. The benzene was also detected within a four-square-mile perimeter of the Ford plant, which prompted the evacuation of the local residents and the plant closure as well.

Meanwhile, Ford has claimed that it has detected the leak and the plant remains safe for its remaining employees. The company also said that some of the workers of this facility were among those who needed evacuation.

The automaker claims to have been raising a community fund of one million dollars to help pay the financial losses brought to the residents by the situation.

The auto major also said that it has got dozens of volunteers from across the company who are engaged with the city authorities on a variety of things such as door-to-door alerts to other logistical requirements.

Opened in 1987, the Flat Rock plant of the auto manufacturer currently rolls out Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 and 350R models.