Six airbags mandatory for cars for full marks at Bharat NCAP: Nitin Gadkari

He said new crash test rules will automatically push OEMs to add six airbags as standard

This, in turn, would avoid the need to implement a rule of compulsion for six airbags

India currently has the rule making at least two airbags mandatory in all cars

Govt had estimated that addition of four more airbags would cost a little over 6,000 for OEMs

The six-airbag rule is expected to come in force from October

But auto market data provider JATO Dynamics had estimated that the cost of around 19,000

 Bharat NCAP is India's first indigenous car safety assessment program

It will begin crash testing cars from October this year

 It is expected to place Indian cars in a better position in the global market 
