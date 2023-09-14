Six airbags mandatory for cars for full marks at Bharat NCAP: Nitin Gadkari

He said new crash test rules will automatically push OEMs to add six airbags as standard
This, in turn, would avoid the need to implement a rule of compulsion for six airbags
India currently has the rule making at least two airbags mandatory in all cars
Govt had estimated that addition of four more airbags would cost a little over ₹6,000 for OEMs
The six-airbag rule is expected to come in force from October
But auto market data provider JATO Dynamics had estimated that the cost of around ₹19,000
Bharat NCAP is India's first indigenous car safety assessment program
It will begin crash testing cars from October this year
It is expected to place Indian cars in a better position in the global market