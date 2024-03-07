Ford set for India return? New Endeavour SUV spyshot triggers speculation

Ford Motor could be on its way back to the Indian markets soon. Several media reports claim that the US-based auto giant is set for a comeback with the Endeavour SUV. Now, the speculation has gathered momentum after the SUV was spotted on Indian roads recently. This is the first time the SUV has been seen on Indian roads since the carmaker left India back in 2022. The spyshot of the Ford Endeavour SUV, also known as the Everest SUV, hints at possible relaunch of the model in India soon.

The Ford Everest SUV was seen being ferried on a flatbed truck near Chennai. The Everest SUV is sold in several global markets. The variant seen in the image is the entry-level Trend variant. Ford had recently filed patent for the new generation Endeavour SUV in India earlier this year. If the Endeavour makes a comeback then it will compete against the Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster.

The Everest SUV spotted in India comes powered by a 2.0-litre turbo diesel or a 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel engine. The turbo engine can churn out 168 bhp of power while the bi-turbo can generate 208 bhp of power. The torque output peaks at 405 Nm and 500 Nm. The turbo diesel engine uses a 6-speed automatic transmission whereas the Bi-turbo gets a 10-speed automatic transmission. Both gearboxes get SelectShift and Ford offers 4x2 as well as 4x4 drivetrains.

Ford may bring EVs to India

Besides Endeavour SUV, Ford Motor is also expected to bring an electric vehicles to India. In 2022, the US-based carmaker was included in the Centre's PLI scheme. Ford India, which announced its India exit in just two months before the announcement, was picked among 20 carmakers under the ‘Champion OEM Incentive Scheme’ - a part of the PLI scheme which has been approved with a budgetary outlay of ₹25,938 crore.

Also Read : Toyota RAV4 hybrid SUV spotted testing in Delhi. Launch soon?

Ford India's 10-year journey

Ford had stopped making cars for the Indian market on September 9 this year citing operating losses of more than $2 billion over the past 10 years. Ford was even in talks with other carmakers in India to lease out these factories before the latest developments.

When Ford exited India, it had said that it will continue to bring in its cars through the completely built unit (CBU) route, which will also include its high-end models like Mustang. When Ford left India, the carmaker was selling models like Endeavour, EcoSport, Figo, Figo Aspire and Freestyle in India.

First Published Date: