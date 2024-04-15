Maruti Suzuki Swift is one of the most popular cars in India

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 15, 2024

The hatchback is all set to receive its next-generation avatar in May 2024

The new Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with a wide range of updates

It sports a new design at front and rear

Expect new exterior colours to be there for the updated hatchback

 Check product page

Another major change for the upcoming new Swift is on the powertrain front

New Swift will come with a Z-Series 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine replacing the current K-Series four-cylinder motor

The India-spec new generation Swift would miss out on ADAS and 360-degree camera

Despite that, the hatchback is expected to come feature packed

It would be available in both manual and AMT gearbox options
Check more on next-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift's launch timeframe
Click Here