The hatchback is all set to receive its next-generation avatar in May 2024
The new Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with a wide range of updates
It sports a new design at front and rear
Expect new exterior colours to be there for the updated hatchback
Another major change for the upcoming new Swift is on the powertrain front
New Swift will come with a Z-Series 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine replacing the current K-Series four-cylinder motor
The India-spec new generation Swift would miss out on ADAS and 360-degree camera
Despite that, the hatchback is expected to come feature packed
It would be available in both manual and AMT gearbox options