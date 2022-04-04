Copyright © HT Media Limited
Ferrari Purosangue SUV spotted testing ahead of global debut

Ferrari's first SUV Purosangue is expected to make debut later this year. Once launched, Purosangue will lock horns with the likes of Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin DBX and Porsche Cayenne.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on : 04 Apr 2022, 03:36 PM
Ferrari Purosangue SUV spotted testing ahead of global debut. (Photo courtesy: newcarscoops.com)

Ferrari Purosangue, the first SUV from the iconic Italian sports car manufacturer, is all set to make its debut later this year. Ahead of the global unveiling, Ferrari has been seen testing the SUV on roads. Recently the Purosangue SUV was spied on a test run with camouflage on.

The spy images of the Purosangue SUV shows its massive wheel arches besides a coupe-like swooping roofline. Also visible are the twin exhausts at the rear. The SUV is likely to come with four exhausts, two each on either side. Overall the SUV, even though under wraps, promises to have a bigger and prominent road presence than any other Ferraris before it.

Ferrari had recently teased the Purosangue SUV. While it may only be a glimpse at best, it is clear from the front view of the product that the Purosangue will retain some of the iconic Ferrari design philosophies while adopting a more pronounced visual character that define SUVs of today. The teaser image hints at the SUV's sculpted bonnet, thin DRL lines and a pronounced front grille. The prancing horse logo is quite prominent on the grille while expect this SUV to sit on a set of large wheels.

Leaked images in the past have showcased the product in better light, revealing a face that resembles Ferrari Roma and a drive height that may not be as much as conventional SUVs that Purosangue would go up against.

Ferrari is likely to offer the Purosangue SUV with a hybrid powertrain. According to reports, at the heart of SUV will be a 3.9-litre twin-turbo petrol engine, the same that powers the likes of Roma and the F8 Tributo. Ferrari is also likely to offer the Purosangue with all-wheel drive option and a dual-clutch automatic transmission as well.

When launched, Purosangue will lock horns with the likes of Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin DBX and Porsche Cayenne.

First Published Date: 04 Apr 2022, 03:36 PM IST
