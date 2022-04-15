Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 launched; gets new engine, 6-speed AT. Check price

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 was officially launched with a slew of updates on Friday at a starting price of ₹8.35 lakh, going up to ₹12.79 lakh for the ZXi+ variant (ex showroom prices). This is the first time that Maruti is offering CNG on the top-of-the-line ZXi variant of the Ertiga but there are several other new highlights that promise to make the MPV a compelling option yet again.

The Ertiga was first launched in India as a three-row vehicle back in 2012 and has managed to find scores of takers in the past decade. A regular in the list of top-10 selling cars in the country, well over seven lakh units of the Ertiga have been sold here with the option of company-fitted CNG giving an additional boost to the sales momentum. In the past, what has helped the case of this MPV is its rather affordable price point, spacious cabin and reliable drive traits. Maruti Suzuki appears to have continued to emphasize on these key traits while also ensuring enhanced features and a slightly smarter exterior design.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga price

The Ertiga pricing starts at ₹8.35 lakh for the LXi variant and goes up to ₹12.79 lakh for the ZXi with AT. The VXi with CNG is priced at ₹10.44 lakh while the ZXi with CNG is at ₹11.54 lakh (all prices are ex showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 pricing Variant Ex-showroom price (INR) Variant Ex-showroom price (INR) Variant Ex-showroom price (INR) LXi 8.35 lakh VXi 9.49 lakh VXi AT 10.99 lakh VXi CNG 10.44 lakh ZXi 10.59 lakh ZXi AT 12.09 lakh ZXi CNG 11.54 lakh ZXi+ 11.29 lakh ZXi+ AT 12.79 lakh Tour M 9.46 lakh Tour M CNG 10.41 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga CNG

With Tata Motors entering the CNG segment for its passenger vehicles through Tiago and Tigor, it was only a matter of time before Maruti Suzuki attempted to strengthen its own game as far as the alternate fuel option is concerned. While Ertiga doesn't rival the Tiago - a hatchbatck, or the Tigor - a compact sedan, it is now available with the CNG kit on its VXi and ZXi variants as well. This could be a bid to ensure that customers option for CNG do not lose out on the features that the top-of-the-line variant has on offer.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga variants

The latest Ertiga is available in as many as four trims and 11 broad variants. There are three automatic options available - on VXi, ZXi and ZXi+, while CNG is also available in two variants.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga engine and transmission

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 gets an improved K-series 1.5-litre Dual VVT engine which is tuned to further enhance the fuel efficiency that the MPV offers. It is paired to the familiar five-speed gearbox while the previous four-speed automatic unit has been ditched for a six-speed unit. There are paddle shifters available on the model as well.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 specs Max power (kW@rpm) Petrol 136.8@4400 CNG 136.0@4400 (Petrol Mode) 121.5@4200 (CNG Mode) Max torque (Nm@rpm) Petrol 75.8@6000 CNG 74.0@6000 (Petrol mode) 64.6@5500 (CNG mode) Mileage Petrol 20.51 km/l (MT) 20.30 km/l (AT) CNG 26.11 km/kg (MT)

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga exterior highlights

The newest Ertiga gets subtle updates to its exterior body courtesy two-toned alloy wheel design and chrome winged front grill. There are also six colour options which include two new hues - Silver and Brown.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga cabin

There has been some emphasis on refreshing the cabin of the latest Ertiga which now gets a new seven-inch main display screen with Suzuki Connect technology. The Ertiga can now be remotely accessed through a compatible smart watch & voice connectivity through Suzuki Connect skill for Amazon Alexa.

The dashboard has a new metallic teak-wooden finish while the seat fabric is in dual tone. More importantly, to enhance the conveneince aspect within the vehicle, a one-touch recline and slide mechanism has been incorporated in the second row of seats. The third-row seats have a 50:50 fold mechanism to allow for customization of seating and cargo space. Other highlights here include air-cooled can holders and front row armrest with utility box.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga rivals

The Ertiga will continue to lock horns against the likes of Renault Triber while the recently-launched Kia Carens is also a competitor with its lower variants positioned at similar price points.

