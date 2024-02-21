Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane buys the Mercedes-Maybach GLS worth 2.96 crore

Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane has added a Mercedes-Maybach GLS to his garage. The sportsman was seen taking delivery of his new Maybach GLS 600 recently, images of which were shared by the dealership. The Mercedes -Maybach GLS 600 is the automaker’s most opulent luxury SUV and is priced from a whopping ₹2.96 crore (ex-showroom) onwards before the options kick in.

Rahane’s Maybach GLS is finished in Polar White, which is a rather different choice for the SUV. The luxury SUV is quite popular among celebrities and the white shade certainly helps the car stand out. The Maybach GLS is based on the standard Mercedes-Benz GLS, albeit with key differences. It gets a distinctive chromed-out grille, LED headlamps, and 22-inch alloy wheels. The Maybach badge is prominent on the bonnet and B-pillar of the SUV.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600: Interior

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS is offered as a four or five-seater, depending on the package. The cabin remains extremely opulent with Nappa leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, reclining seats with massage and ventilation, and more. The second row also gets extendable folding tables and even a built-in refrigerator.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600: Specifications

Power on the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 comes from the 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 engine that develops 542 bhp and 730 Nm of peak torque. The engine also gets the EQ Boost 48-volt mild-hybrid system that adds 21 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels with 4MATIC all-wheel drive as standard. The Maybach GLS is capable of sprinting from 0-100 kmph in 4.9 seconds with an electronically-limited top speed of 250 kmph.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600: Rivals

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS takes on the Range Rover, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Bentley Bentayga, Maserati Levante, and the like. The luxury SUV is quite popular in the entertainment industry with owners like Ranveer Singh. Deepika Padukone, Ram Charan, Taapsee Pannu, Shahid Kapoor, Ayishmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Nayanthara and more.

