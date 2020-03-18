Rolls-Royce motor cars said it would suspend production at its British plant for two weeks to ensure the health of its employees.

"Rolls-Royce Motor Cars announced today that production at the company’s Goodwood-based manufacturing plant will be suspended from March 23 for two weeks," the company said.

"In order to further secure the health and welfare of the employees of the company this suspension will be followed by an already-planned two-week Easter maintenance shutdown."

