Citroen C3 gets a new Cosmo Blue colour option, Zesty Orange discontinued

Citroen India has silently introduced a new colour option on the C3 hatchback, its most accessible offering in the country. The Citroen C3 is now available in the Cosmo Blue shade, borrowed from the larger C3 Aircross in the company’s stable. Meanwhile, the Zesty Orange paint scheme has been discontinued from the model’s palette. The new Cosmo Blue shade is available in monotone and dual-tone paint schemes with the latter getting a white roof and ORVMs, bringing in a nice contrast.

The Citroen C3 is available in four monotone and seven dual-tone colour options after the latest rejig. The other colours available include Polar White, Platinum Grey, and Steel Grey. The company also offers the Vibe pack that further adds orange inserts ORVMs, fog lamp housing, body cladding on the doors, and rear bumper reflectors. The orange inserts though are only available in the Polar White, Platinum Grey and Steel Grey colours. The new Cosmo Blue shade gets white inserts instead.

The new Cosmo Blue shade on the Citroen C3 is available in monotone and dual-tone options with contrast white roof on the latter

The new colour option should bring a fresh look and premium feel to the Citroen C3. There are no other changes to the hatchback, which continues to draw power from the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine tuned for 81 bhp and 115 Nm of peak torque. There’s also the 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor that makes 109 bhp and 190 Nm of peak torque. Both engines are paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. We've driven the C3 and were impressed by its spacious design and comfortable cabin, while wanting improvements in other areas.

The Citroen C3 Aircross recently received an automatic transmission and it needs to be seen if the C3 hatch will also get the same bringing more convenience to the model. The C3 is priced from ₹6.16 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in three variants - Live, Feel and Shine across both engine options.

