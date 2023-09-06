You can book Citroen C3 Aircross SUV from this date

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Sep 06, 2023

Pre-bookings for the SUV will officially open from September 15

Bookings can be done online through Citroen's official website or through dealerships

The SUV is expected to launch sometime later this month

It will take on the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate

 Check product page

Its 1.2-litre turbocharged unit can churn out 108 bhp of max power and 190 Nm of peak torque

Citroen is claiming a fuel efficiency figure of 18.5 kmpl

The engine will come mated to only a six-speed manual gearbox

The SUV will be available in both five-seater and a seven-seater versions

 The SUV will get a personal assistant and 35 smart connected features
For detailed report...
Click Here