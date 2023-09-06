You can book Citroen C3 Aircross SUV from this date

Pre-bookings for the SUV will officially open from September 15
Bookings can be done online through Citroen's official website or through dealerships
The SUV is expected to launch sometime later this month
It will take on the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate
Its 1.2-litre turbocharged unit can churn out 108 bhp of max power and 190 Nm of peak torque
Citroen is claiming a fuel efficiency figure of 18.5 kmpl
The engine will come mated to only a six-speed manual gearbox
The SUV will be available in both five-seater and a seven-seater versions
The SUV will get a personal assistant and 35 smart connected features