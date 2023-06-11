Buying Maruti Suzuki Jimny? Here are some places to take it for off-roading

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is one of the most anticipated SUVs in India that was finally launched in the country a few days back . Priced at a range of ₹12.74 lakh and ₹15.05 lakh (ex-showroom), the Maruti Suzuki Jimny comes with not only an imposing design but a host of features and technologies that make it an appealing product for those customers who seek the thrill of adventure via off-roading.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is powered by a 1.5-litre K15B naturally aspirated petrol engine, which is available with both options of a five-speed manual gearbox and a four-speed torque converter automatic unit. What makes the SUV more appealing and off-road worthy is its Suzuki AllGrip Pro 4x4 system that comes as a standard feature. With 103 bhp of peak power and 134 Nm of maximum torque on offer, along with the AllGrip Pro AWD technology, the SUV can be taken to rough terrains for an off-roading adventure without much worry.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door deliveries begin. Here's how long you need to wait

If you have already purchased the Maruti Suzuki Jimny or planning to buy one, here are some places you can take the SUV to taste the adventure.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Maruti Suzuki Jimny ₹ 12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Explore your Vehicle Check vehicle details Check Insurance & PUCC due date Force Motors Gurkha ₹13.59 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Tata Harrier 1956 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.35 kmpl ₹ 13.84 - 21.09 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Tata Nexon Ev ₹ 13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING Honda Hr-v ₹14 Lakhs *Expected Price View Details Mg Hector ₹ 14.73 - 21.73 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

Watch: Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV: First Drive Review

Rann of Kutch

The Great Rann of Kutch is a salt marsh situated in the Thar desert in the Kutch district of Gujarat. Reputed to be one of the largest salt deserts in the world, this area is one of the most attractive places for drivers who love off-roading. If you are one of them and have a Maruti Suzuki Jimny, this could be your next destination to explore the full capabilities of the AllGrip Pro 4x4 tech of the SUV.

Zozi La pass

Zoji La is one of the most beautiful high mountain passes in India. Located in the Himalayan mountain regions in the Kargil district of the Indian Union Territory of Ladakh, this pass connects the Kashmir valley to its west with the Dras and Suru valleys to its northeast and the Indus valley further east. The treacherous rocky terrain could be a real test bed for your Jimny and its advanced off-roading technologies onboard.

Chandratal lake

Chandratal, or simply the Moon Lake, is a barren yet scintillating lake in Himachal Pradesh. This lake has been known for being one of the most popular trekking trails among hikers and trekkers. Also, it is famous among drivers and motorcyclists who love off-roading. If you are one of them, why not take your brand-new Jimny for a tour there?

Biligiri Rangana Betta

Biligiri Rangana Betta, also known as BR-Betta, is one of Karnataka's most loved off-roading places. This is a corridor that connects the Western Ghats and the Eastern Ghats, two green and high mountain ranges of southern India. The BR Betta hill range has some amazing tracks where you can take your SUV for a spin. The drive will offer a perfect mix of smooth and rough patches, testing the best capabilities of your Jimny.

Kiphire Thanamir

It is said that North-East India is a treasure trove still unexplored by many. The region has many amazing off-roading places, including the Kiphire Thanamir in the state of Nagaland. It offers wild tracks and has an approximately 85 kilometres long stretch that throws a test to the drivers testing their patience and driving skills. A sturdy SUV like JImny, as Maruti Suzuki claims it is, can be your trusted partner on the challenging roads in this region, where you can explore the natural beauty and your SUV can prove its sturdiness.

First Published Date: