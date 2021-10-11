Buying a new car this festive season? 10 SUVs under 10 lakh

Market for SUVs in India has seen a massive growth over the past few years, and has seen its popularity ratings shoot up well beyond hatchbacks or sedans. With the newly launched MG Astor SUV, priced at ₹9.78 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant, the choices for an SUV under ₹10 lakh bracket has become wider.

Here are 10 SUVs, ranging between sub-compact and mid-size segments and priced within ₹10 lakh, one may consider to buy this festive season.

Kia Seltos ( ₹ 9.95 lakh onwards)

Kia Seltos is the Korean carmaker's first product in India.

Kia brought in the Seltos as its first product to India in 2019. Since then, Seltos has largely driven Kia’s sales numbers in the country and rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta and Tata Harrier. It is one of the mid-size SUVs available in India which is offered at a price as low as under ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Astor ( ₹ 9.78 lakh onwards)

MG Motor has launched the Astor SUV in India today at a starting price of ₹ 9.78 lakh (ex-showroom)

MG Motor has launched the Astor SUV in India today, which has a starting price less than its rivals like Kia Seltos or Hyundai Creta. What’s more is that the Astor packs in a lot of segment-first features like autonomous level 2 driving tech, AI personal assistant and more, which give it an edge over its competitors.

Toyota Urban Cruiser ( ₹ 8.72 lakh onwards)

Toyota Urban Cruiser in dual tone Brown/Black colour.

Toyota Urban Cruiser, which is basically the Japanese carmaker's version of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, was launched in India last year. It is offered with a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine mated to a four-speed torque converter automatic gearbox at less than ₹10 lakh (Ex-showroom).

Mahindra XUV300 ( ₹ 7.96 lakh onwards)

The new Mahindra XUV300 with AutoSHIFT starts at a price tag of ₹ 9.95 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai for W6 Petrol variant)

With a five-star rating at the crash tests, Mahindra XUV300 SUV is considered as one of the safest cars on Indian roads. It received Global NCAP’s first ever ‘Safer Choice’ Award, an accolade only available to automakers achieving the highest levels of safety performance for cars sold in India.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza ( ₹ 7.61 lakh onwards)

Maruti claims that the drive quality has improved and the new Brezza is more powerful and more cleaner thanks to BS 6-compliant engines.

Maruti’s sub-compact SUV Vitara Brezza has been the leading car in its segment for quite some time. It was last upgraded in 2020, when the new generation Brezza was launched at the Auto Expo with a 1.5-litre engine with automatic gearbox and is available under the ₹10-lakh bracket. Tata Nexon ( ₹7.29 lakh onwards)

A look at the outside style elements on Tata Nexon Dark.

The sub-compact SUV from Tata Motors has emerged as the segment leader as well as the third best-selling model in the country ahead of the festive month It also offers an electrified version which is priced at ₹14 lakh onwards.

Hyundai Venue ( ₹ 6.99 lakh onwards)

Hyundai Venue was recently upgraded and is now being offered with the new iMT technology. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HTAuto)

Venue sub-compact SUV has been a consistent performer for the Korean carmaker since its launch. It was recently upgraded and is now being offered with the new iMT technology besides the standard manual and automatic versions, making the choice wider for customers.

Kia Sonet ( ₹ 6.87 lakh onwards)

Kia Sonet has been a key sales driver for the Korean carmaker in India.

Just like Seltos, Sonet sub-compact SUV has also driven Kia’s sales to a large extent in India. Sonet SUV recently clocked more than one lakh units since its launch last year. With as many as 17 variants to pick from, Sonet SUV could make the customers spoilt for choices.

Renault Kiger ( ₹ 5.64 onwards)

Kiger's high ground clearance makes it a capable vehicle on most Indian road conditions. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

Kiger sub-compact SUV is the latest entrant in its segment after it was launched in February this year. The SUV also offers wireless charging and air purifier besides other creature comforts. It also offer 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit with automatic transmission within ₹10 lakh.

Nissan Magnite ( ₹ 5.61 lakh onwards)

Nissan Magnite is one of the latest entrants in the sub-compact SUV segment. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

Nissan Motor’s Magnite SUV is one of the most affordable cars in its segment. In fact the top variant of the Magnite SUV, which comes loaded with features like wireless charging pad and air purifier, is priced under ₹10 lakh. It also offer a 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit with automatic transmission.