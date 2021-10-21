Booked an XUV700? Here's what Mahindra is doing to bring you your car

Mahindra further informs that several factors would be considered while working out delivery timelines. These include quantum of bookings at city and dealer level, ratio of online and bookings at dealer counters and variant-level production feasibility based on supply chain constraints.

While the ongoing festive season is likely to help Mahindra rake in more orders, the over-arching problem of semiconductor shortage weighs heavy on almost every auto company - in India and across the world. While Mahindra remains confident of working its way through the challenge, some of its other popular models - Thar, primarily, has a waiting period spanning several months.

While the updated Thar was launched in 2020 and continues to see good traction, it is the XUV700 that may well have stolen the limelight in the Mahindra product portfolio. With a long list of varied rivals, XUV700 would hope to sustain demand even as Mahindra works out the production and delivery workflows.