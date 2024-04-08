Bollywood star turned politician adds Maybach GLS to garage. Check details

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recently made a public appearance with her new luxury car amidst her busy schedule. She has been nominated by the ruling BJP to run in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the Mandi constituency. The car, a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC worth approximately ₹2.96 crore, is registered under Kangana’s production company, Manikarnika Films Pvt Ltd.

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is the most opulent luxury SUV from the automaker and is priced from a whopping ₹2.96 crore (ex-showroom) onwards before

This addition joins Ranaut’s collection of luxury cars, which includes the Mercedes Maybach S680, BMW 7-series 730LD, Mercedes GLE 350D SUV, and an Audi Q3. Ranaut’s Maybach GLS is finished in Polar White, a unique choice for the SUV that helps it stand out. The Mercedes-Maybach GLS is a popular choice among celebrities, with Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane also adding one to his garage earlier this month.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600: Interior

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS is available in both four and five-seater configurations, offering a luxurious experience either way. The cabin is lavishly appointed with Nappa leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, reclining seats equipped with massage and ventilation functions, and other premium features. Additionally, the second row is fitted with extendable folding tables and even a built-in refrigerator, adding to the overall comfort and convenience of the vehicle.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600: Specifications

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is powered by a 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 engine, generating 542 bhp and 730 Nm of peak torque. It also features the EQ Boost 48-volt mild-hybrid system, which adds 21 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque to the equation. Paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission, power is sent to all four wheels through the 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system. This luxury SUV can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 4.9 seconds, with an electronically-limited top speed of 250 kmph.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600: Rivals

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS competes with luxury SUVs like the Range Rover, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Bentley Bentayga, Maserati Levante, and others. It is particularly popular in the entertainment industry, with owners including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ram Charan, Taapsee Pannu, Shahid Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Nayanthara, and many more.

